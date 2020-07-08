U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,335 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.28% of U.S. Silica worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 40.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $46,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLCA. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $268.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.78. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

