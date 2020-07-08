State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Shares of FORR opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $610.26 million, a P/E ratio of 203.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $106.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.79 million. Analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.