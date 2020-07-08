State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 577 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 136.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $122,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $2,221,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,555 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $786.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.95. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.