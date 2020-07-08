State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 3,212 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 256,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

