State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in M.D.C. by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDC shares. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

