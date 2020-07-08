The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,076.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after buying an additional 1,548,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 514.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 801,272 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,105,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 628,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,082,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,098,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.