State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Unisys were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

UIS opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $667.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.10 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 36.76%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.