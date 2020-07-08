The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Avanos Medical worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 260,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
