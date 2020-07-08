The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,027 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of LHC Group worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,576,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 103.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG opened at $177.78 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.56 and a 200-day moving average of $143.74.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

