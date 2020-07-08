Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Chegg worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $16,309,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 119.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after buying an additional 2,520,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after buying an additional 54,094 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,983,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,179 shares in the company, valued at $148,118,208.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $159,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $352,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,074 shares of company stock valued at $21,320,677. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 165.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

