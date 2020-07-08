The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,542 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 943,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 237,399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $1,447,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Olin by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 112,461 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLN opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.40. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

