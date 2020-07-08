The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 576 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPF. William Blair cut AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.03.

AppFolio stock opened at $161.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.55 and a beta of 1.05. AppFolio Inc has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $180.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.35.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $4,873,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $52,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,647 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,053 in the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

