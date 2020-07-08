Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $3,300.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,693.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,524.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.06, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,598.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,168.47. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,069.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

