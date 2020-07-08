Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Corecivic by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in Corecivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Corecivic by 62.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Corecivic by 77.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Corecivic by 101.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corecivic stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Corecivic Inc has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Corecivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CXW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corecivic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

