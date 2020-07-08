The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.72 Million Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,620 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of EPR Properties worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 485.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4,358.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

