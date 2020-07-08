Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,842 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of Penn National Gaming worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 62,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after acquiring an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $27,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after acquiring an additional 196,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,535,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 273,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PENN. lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

