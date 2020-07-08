The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,523 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 268,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James raised Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

