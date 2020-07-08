The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3 Million Stock Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of H & R Block worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $9,367,110,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in H & R Block by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,554,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,812 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in H & R Block by 13,221.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,689,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in H & R Block by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $51,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get H & R Block alerts:

NYSE HRB opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.79.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.