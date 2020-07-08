The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of NetScout Systems worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTCT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,269.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.13 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $283,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

