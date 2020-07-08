The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 52,814 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,814 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 234,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

