The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ebix were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 3.9% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,253,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 189,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ebix by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 125,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 473,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 60,614 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ebix from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ebix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $660.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.12. Ebix Inc has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ebix had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

In other Ebix news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

