The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

