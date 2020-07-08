HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000.

Shares of YINN opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

