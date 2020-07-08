HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 217,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Corecivic Inc Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
Corecivic Inc Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.72 Million Holdings in EPR Properties
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.72 Million Holdings in EPR Properties
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc
Penn National Gaming, Inc Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
Penn National Gaming, Inc Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Insperity Inc
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Insperity Inc
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,523 Shares of Bank Ozk
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,523 Shares of Bank Ozk


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report