HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 217,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

