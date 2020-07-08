HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 737 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 633.1% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 63.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period.

Shares of BBK opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

