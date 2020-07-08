HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 7,879 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278,194 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,201,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 1,473,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.