HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 164.1% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 144,450 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 114.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

In other news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

