HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 1,049.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $115.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $136.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

