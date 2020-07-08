HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 12,388 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 46.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 637.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

