HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

In other National Research news, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $786,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.09.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 114.97%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

