HighTower Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

CWT stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 45.90.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

