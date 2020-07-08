HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

