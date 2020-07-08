HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,973,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 415.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270,245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 744,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 189,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 186,021 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

