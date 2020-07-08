UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Stock Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 405.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNF. TheStreet raised shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $174.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

