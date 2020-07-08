HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

