HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 35,103 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,044,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,687,000 after buying an additional 3,191,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $42,693,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,567,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,817,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,548,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,775 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($2.16). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 105.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

