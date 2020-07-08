HighTower Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,877,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,107,000 after acquiring an additional 662,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 152,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $2,727,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,948,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $55.17.

