Jane Street Group LLC Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,830,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GNL. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

NYSE:GNL opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.