Morgan Stanley Sells 858,420 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 858,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,270,000 after buying an additional 101,658 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 149,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.53.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

