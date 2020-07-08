HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 371.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,022 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.48. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.