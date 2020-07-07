Courier Capital LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

