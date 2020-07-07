Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

NYSE:GS opened at $207.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.73. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

