Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.7% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

MSFT stock opened at $210.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.03 and a 200-day moving average of $172.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

