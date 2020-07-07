Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $210.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.