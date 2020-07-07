Fulton Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,364,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 156.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,037 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $104,489,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $136.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $105,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,292 shares of company stock worth $23,310,973. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

