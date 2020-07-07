Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after buying an additional 2,941,984 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after buying an additional 2,623,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

