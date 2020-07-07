Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.