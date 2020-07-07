Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

