HNP Capital LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total value of $20,866,066.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,689,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,634,015,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,704 shares of company stock worth $117,141,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $305.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.59 and a 200 day moving average of $291.22. The company has a market cap of $303.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

