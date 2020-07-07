State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.29% of Kroger worth $1,252,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 685.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

KR stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

